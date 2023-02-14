icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2023 18:07
HomeWorld News

Türkiye has message for other nations

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thanked the countries that provided assistance after two terrible earthquakes
Türkiye has message for other nations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ©  Sean Gallup / Getty Images

The assistance Türkiye has received from the global community following devastating earthquakes once again proves how important international solidarity is, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said. He addressed the participants of the World Government Summit in a video message on Tuesday. 

The president stressed his country “will not forget the helping hand extended in difficult times,” as he thanked all of those who assisted in relief efforts after Türkiye was rocked by the disaster last week.

“Some states sent rescuers to Türkiye, some showed solidarity by initiating campaigns to collect aid. Some states have issued statements of support for Ankara,” noted Erdogan.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Türkiye on the morning of February 6, followed hours later by a magnitude 7.6 quake in nearby Kahramanmaras Province. The earthquakes wrought unbelievable destruction across nine Turkish provinces and in neighboring northern Syria. Relief efforts are still ongoing, with rescuers from around the globe flying in to help.

Economic toll of Türkiye earthquakes estimated
Read more
Economic toll of Türkiye earthquakes estimated

Erdogan said that a total of 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the earthquakes, which scientists have compared to the explosion of 500 atomic bombs. According to the president, that makes them not only one of the largest natural disasters ever in the country, but also in all of recorded history.

Turkish officials have yet to reach a final estimate of how many people lost their lives in the disaster, but the latest figures suggest that over 33,000 people were killed.

However, Erdogan stated that a large number of the 81,000 people who were injured in the catastrophe have already been discharged from hospitals. He also said that some 8,000 people have been rescued from under collapsed buildings.

Meanwhile, the economic toll of the earthquakes has been estimated at a staggering $84 billion in Türkiye alone – over a tenth of the country’s GDP, according to a business group cited by Bloomberg.

 

Top stories

RT Features

The puppet master: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The puppet master: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The puppet master: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media
The puppet master: A new report exposes how George Soros’ propaganda machine has corrupted the media FEATURE
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran women's protest
0:00
27:28
Unreality of peace? Daniel Levy, president of the U.S./Middle East Project
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies