icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2023 20:20
HomeWorld News

Anti-Semitism rising in US – survey

The American Jewish Committee wants the government to do something
Anti-Semitism rising in US – survey
FILE PHOTO: People attend a rally denouncing anti-Semitic violence in Cedarhurst, New York. ©  Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

The number of Jews who say they feel less safe in the US rose by ten percentage points in a year, one of the oldest Jewish advocacy groups in the US said on Monday. The American Jewish Committee (AJC) is calling on the White House to do more against “Jew-hatred.”

According to AJC’s annual anti-Semitism survey for 2022, 41% of American Jews feel less secure, compared to 31% in 2021. One in four reported being “personally targeted” by anti-Semitism, a number that has remained constant since 2019.

“No Jew in the United States, especially the younger generation, should ever feel unsafe for expressing their Jewish identity. Yet rising antisemitism is having a deeply disturbing effect on American Jews and American society in general,” AJC executive Ted Deutch said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the White House in developing effective strategies for a whole-of-government approach to combat Jew-hatred once and for all.”

In December, President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new interagency group that would develop a national strategy to combat anti-Semitism.

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Atlanta suburbs
Read more
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Atlanta suburbs

The AJC survey was conducted between September and November, on a sample of 1,507 Jewish adults. A parallel survey in October polled a sample of 1,004 non-Jewish US adults.

Among the findings was that 69% of American Jews had experienced anti-Semitism online over the past 12 months. While 14% of older Jews said this made them physically unsafe, that rose to 26% among the younger Jews.

Almost 40% of all Jews said they had altered their behavior at least once due to fears of anti-Semitism. Of those, 27% said they avoided posting content online that would identify them as Jewish, 23% avoided wearing or displaying items that would identify them, and 16% avoided “certain places, events, or situations” due to safety concerns.

A third of the general US population believes anti-Semitism is taken less seriously than other forms of bigotry, compared to 48% of Jews. Holly Huffnagle, AJC’s director of combating anti-Semitism, called it a “welcomed surprise” for “many in the Jewish community” that rapper Kanye West’s remarks had been taken seriously by the general public.

Founded in 1906, the AJC has released its annual anti-Semitism report since 2019. The annual survey is conducted by the market research company SSRS.

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arms buffet: Ukraine flooded with weapons
0:00
27:31
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Nord Stream solved?
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies