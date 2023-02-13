icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2023 10:19
HomeWorld News

Toll of Ukraine conflict on NATO assessed – Reuters

Some member states are virtually out of ammunition due to the ongoing hostilities, sources told the news agency
Toll of Ukraine conflict on NATO assessed – Reuters
FILE PHOTO. An artilleryman loads shells for a 155mm howitzer. ©  John Moore / Getty Images

NATO has surveyed its munitions stockpiles to ascertain how depleted they have become due to the Ukraine conflict, Reuters has reported. What has been revealed, the news agency said, is that a number of European members are not prepared for a possible direct confrontation with Russia.

“If Europe were to fight Russia, some countries would run out of ammunition in days,” a European diplomat told Reuters on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The NATO official who described the secret survey of ammunition stocks was not named either.

The leaders of the US-led bloc are set to meet in mid-July in Lithuania. The NATO source cited in the article expects stockpile targets for member states to be increased based on the recent review.

The exact inventory numbers are highly classified, Reuters said, but most of the shortfall is in “battle-decisive munitions” that member states have been sending to Ukraine in large quantities.

UK military running out of money and ammo – media
Read more
UK military running out of money and ammo – media

Those include 155mm howitzer shells, rocket artillery munitions and ammunition for air defense systems. In the last category, the NATO official mentioned the long-range Patriot systems, which Ukraine is yet to receive from its Western sponsors.

The article also described the challenges of boosting military production that NATO members are facing in their attempt to switch their economies to a war footing.

The NATO official said that in the past decades Western militaries had switched to an “Amazon-esque in some ways, sort of just-in-time” system of producing and supplying munitions and that retrofitting it would be “really expensive.”

Defense producers are reluctant to invest in equipment and the training of skilled labor, both of which are necessary to ramp up production, without a guaranteed stream of government orders for years to come, Reuters explained. There is also the pressure owing to the global semiconductor shortage, which affects supply chains.

According to the NATO official, member states would be unlikely to meet any increased ammo targets for years, since “any additional stockpiles we will have will be heading to Ukraine” anyway.

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen?
Hollywood abandoned Russia one year ago, but the country's box office has just set an all time record: How did this happen? FEATURE
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arms buffet: Ukraine flooded with weapons
0:00
27:31
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Nord Stream solved?
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies