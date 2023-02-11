icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Feb, 2023 03:55
HomeWorld News

US warns of North Korean cyber attacks

Washington and Seoul claimed the DPRK is using stolen cryptocurrency to fund additional cyber operations
US warns of North Korean cyber attacks
FILE PHOTO. ©  AFP / Nicolas Asfouri

The United States and South Korea have issued a joint notice on North Korea’s alleged “malicious cyber activities,” saying hackers have targeted health providers, US defense contractors and even government agencies like the Pentagon.

Published on Thursday, the cyber security advisory outlined “recently observed tactics, techniques, and procedures” employed by North Korean hackers in ransomware attacks against the US and South Korea, alleging they are using the proceeds to finance other cyber operations. 

“DPRK cyber actors have been using cryptocurrency generated through illicit cybercrime activities to procure infrastructure such as IP addresses and domains,” the security agencies said in a separate press release, noting the attacks have focused on healthcare systems and other “critical infrastructure.”

Ransomware attacks typically see hackers take control of a victim’s computer, personal data or passwords and then demand payment before handing them back – often in the form of cryptocurrency, which is more difficult to trace.

US refuses to consider sanctions relief for North Korea READ MORE: US refuses to consider sanctions relief for North Korea

According to the advisory – compiled by the US National Security Agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, the FBI and several South Korean agencies – an “unspecified amount of revenue” gained through ransomware has been invested back into other cyber attacks, which allegedly support Pyongyang’s “national-level priorities and objectives.”

Such attacks were said to have targeted both the US and South Korean governments, including “Department of Defense Information Networks and Defense Industrial Base member networks” in the United States.

A senior US official later told CNN that President Joe Biden was briefed on the latest cyber notice, going on to claim that North Korean hackers are finding increasingly “creative” ways to make money. 

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have soared over the last year, with the DPRK conducting a record number of missile tests in 2022 amid a flurry of joint war games by the US and South Korea. While Thursday’s advisory made no mention of North Korean arms, US officials have previously alleged that proceeds from cyber attacks have been used to finance weapons development, though little evidence has been offered to support the claim.

READ MORE: South Korea unveils path to ‘normalize’ ties with Pyongyang

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world
Lasers, spaceflight, surgery, nuclear power and the secrets of Mayan civilization: How Russian scientists changed the world FEATURE
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two
No quiet on the Eastern front: How the US has worked to prevent Russia and Japan from putting a formal end to World War Two FEATURE
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Serial killer obsession
0:00
24:54
The Hermitage: Preserving history into the future
0:00
25:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies