icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Feb, 2023 14:14
HomeWorld News

Gun fired at US base hosting president’s plane

An intruder was detained at Joint Base Andrews after a resident discharged a firearm, the military reported
Gun fired at US base hosting president’s plane
FILE PHOTO. Air Force One awaits at Joint Base Andrews. ©  Pete Marovich - Pool / Getty Images

An incident involving an intruder has been reported at Joint Base Andrews (JBA), a military facility in Maryland that hosts a fleet of US civilian government aircraft, including Air Force One.

An unidentified man “gained unauthorized access” to the base’s housing area on Monday morning, a statement released by the JBA’s Twitter account said. A resident of the facility discharged a firearm. Security forces arrived at the scene and took the intruder into custody, the statement reported, adding that no injuries or damage have been reported.

Officials have as of yet offered no further details about the incident. When inquired by US outlet Stars and Stripes, base spokeswoman Maj. Lauren Hill cited concerns over the privacy of residents.

A similar incident happened last March, when a 17-year-old man was apprehended while trespassing inside the JBA and found to be in possession of a firearm. Another person escaped the authorities during the incident, which happened just as Vice President Kamala Harris was about to depart the base aboard Marine Two.

READ MORE: Armed intruder caught on US base VP Harris was visiting

Another intrusion was reported in February 2021, shortly before Joe Biden took his first trip as the president via Air Force One.

The base is home to the 89th Airlift Wing, the unit in charge of transporting senior US officials, including the president, the vice president, members of the cabinet and top military commanders.

Top stories

RT Features

The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military
The Fight for Ugledar: Why controlling a small town in southwestern Donbass is so important for the Russian military FEATURE
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The rise of terrorism in Africa
0:00
25:58
World Freedom Index: fact or hypocrisy?
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies