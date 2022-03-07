Armed intruder caught on US base VP Harris was visiting

While one person with a weapon was apprehended, the other has not been found

US Vice President Kamala Harris left the Joint Base Andrews military facility in Maryland aboard Marine Two on Sunday after an armed intruder was caught trespassing.

A vehicle allegedly failed to obey commands at a security checkpoint on the base at 9pm on Sunday before two unnamed individuals fled on foot. One armed person was subsequently apprehended; however, the other individual has not yet been found.

“We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement, adding that it was “not an active shooter situation.”

I am on lockdown at Joint Base @Andrews_JBA. There are reports of an active shooter. We are all being held at the Virginia gate. Cars were detoured to here away from others. 3-4 helicopters are flying back and forth. The VP has left the base. Will update later. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 7, 2022

In an update published later on Sunday, the base said that a “deep search” would have to be performed if the second intruder remained unfound.

According to local news, Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff left the base aboard Marine Two. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan had reportedly been traveling with Harris and were also evacuated off base.