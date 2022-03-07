 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Mar, 2022 06:50
HomeWorld News

Armed intruder caught on US base VP Harris was visiting

While one person with a weapon was apprehended, the other has not been found
Armed intruder caught on US base VP Harris was visiting
US Vice President Kamala Harris walks on the tarmac prior to her departure on June 14, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. © Getty Images / Alex Wong

US Vice President Kamala Harris left the Joint Base Andrews military facility in Maryland aboard Marine Two on Sunday after an armed intruder was caught trespassing.

A vehicle allegedly failed to obey commands at a security checkpoint on the base at 9pm on Sunday before two unnamed individuals fled on foot. One armed person was subsequently apprehended; however, the other individual has not yet been found.

“We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement, adding that it was “not an active shooter situation.”

In an update published later on Sunday, the base said that a “deep search” would have to be performed if the second intruder remained unfound.

According to local news, Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff left the base aboard Marine Two. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan had reportedly been traveling with Harris and were also evacuated off base.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies