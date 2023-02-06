icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2023 12:31
HomeWorld News

Syria stops rail service

A powerful quake killed at least 371 in the Arab country and at least 1,014 in neighboring Türkiye
Syria stops rail service
A destroyed building in Azmarin, Syria, February 6, 2023. ©  AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed

Rail traffic has been suspended across Syria after the country was hit by a deadly earthquake, the Transport Ministry said on Monday. In a statement on its website, the ministry said technical teams were inspecting roads, tracks, bridges, and ferries for damage.

A powerful earthquake struck southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria on Monday morning, causing destruction in both countries. According to the Syrian Health Ministry, 371 people were killed and at least 1,089 injured.

The Syrian Oil and Mineral Resources Ministry said that the Banias refinery on the Mediterranean coast, the country’s largest, was shut down after tremors caused a leak of petroleum products.

According to the ministry, the repairs are expected to take 48 hours. It said that gas facilities in Aleppo were also damaged.

Officials said several historical sites and artifacts were damaged, including Aleppo’s medieval citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cracks appeared on the facade of the ancient city’s main museum, according to the authorities.

READ MORE: Moscow offers condolences and aid to quake-stricken nations

The army has been deployed to the areas affected to help rescuers clear the rubble and look for survivors.

In neighboring Türkiye, 1,014 people were killed and 5,385 injured, the authorities said. According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the disaster was the strongest earthquake the country has seen since 1939.

Top stories

RT Features

The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Failed US interventions: Libya
0:00
28:31
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: 20% deal?
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies