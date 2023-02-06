1,000+ killed, infrastructure and historic sites damaged: What is known about horrific quakes in Türkiye and Syria

Powerful tremors continue to hit both countries, compounding the death and devastation

On Monday morning, a powerful earthquake struck in southern Türkiye, causing significant destruction across the country and in neighboring Syria. Over a thousand people were reported killed, as buildings collapsed and infrastructure was damaged on both sides of the border.

Here is what is known about the disaster so far.

Worst in decades The quake was detected at 4:17am (0117 GMT), according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). It was centered in the Pazarcik district in the southern province of Kahramanmaras at a depth of 7 kilometers.

The agency initially measured the quake at 7.4 magnitude, but later revised it to 7.7. Dozens of aftershocks were detected later in the day in southern Türkiye, the Gulf of Alexandria and Syria, according to quake monitors, with the strongest spike reported at 7.5 magnitude. A new #earthquake of the magnitude 7.8 occurred in #Turkey News Reporter Running and Screaming #TurkeyEarthquakepic.twitter.com/5sRtxaBB3Q — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) February 6, 2023 The earthquake was felt across the region, with tremors noted by people as far as Baghdad, Iraq, and Beirut, Lebanon, hundreds of kilometers away.

Hundreds killed, thousands injured Türkiye is located in a seismically active part of the world, but Monday’s quake was one of the strongest in its history, with more than 1,000 people killed, according to Turkish authorities.

President Recept Tayyip Erdogan said the disaster left over 5,000 injured and destroyed some 2,800 buildings. He called it the worst earthquake in the country since 1939. Horrific video of A residential building crumbles down in blink of an eye#Turkey#TurkeyEarthquakepic.twitter.com/LulD0pKBS5 — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) February 6, 2023 The wave of destruction swept through 10 Turkish provinces, including Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.

In Syria, the health ministry said it recorded over 300 deaths and over 1,000 injured people, with damage reported in Northern Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Tartus.

Crucial infrastructure damaged In both Türkiye and Syria, the quake caused damage to key infrastructure. In the Turkish Kilis Province, natural gas pipelines ruptured, with the fuel bursting into large plumes of flame, according to footage circulating online. Operator BOTAS said it cut the flow, but pressurized gas in the pipeline continued to feed the fires.

In Syria, a refinery in the city of Baniyas, one of the largest in the country, had to be shut down for at least 48 hours due to cracks in the chimney of its power unit, the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources reported. #BREAKING Moments of buildings collapsing in Aleppo, Syria, after the quake pic.twitter.com/CPSHPh3a4w — Guy Elster (@guyelster) February 6, 2023 The Syrian government also ordered all trains to be stopped as a precaution following the earthquake.

Turkish authorities closed the Hatay Airport due to the damage it sustained and suspended all civilian flights via the Gaziantep International Airport amid the emergency. The ports of Ceyhan and Iskenderun were reportedly closed too.

National heritage at risk The Gaziantep Castle, a hilltop fort located in the center of the city of Gaziantep was heavily damaged by the quake, according to Turkish media. The structure dates to the second and third centuries, though it was repeatedly renovated over the course of history, and is considered the symbol of the city. 📌🇹🇷Tarihi Gaziantep Kalesi deprem nedeniyle yıkıldı.📌🇹🇷Historical Gaziantep Castle was destroyed due to the earthquake. #SONDAKIKA#Turkey#deprem#BREAKING#Gaziantep#Nurdağı#Kahramanmaras#Malatya#Diyarbakırpic.twitter.com/RTZ8LMEgT0 — Bir Garip Gazeteci (@gazzetecii) February 6, 2023 In Syria, the quake reportedly caused a crack to appear in the Citadel of Aleppo, a UNESCO heritage site located in Aleppo’s old city. Houmam Saad, who heads the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums in the Culture Ministry, told media that a team had been dispatched to assess the scale of the damage.