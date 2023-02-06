icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2023 07:55
HomeWorld News

Quake ruptures gas pipeline in Türkiye (VIDEOS)

Key infrastructure was damaged and hundreds killed by the powerful tremor
Quake ruptures gas pipeline in Türkiye (VIDEOS)
©  Twitter @Lerpc75

The powerful earthquake that struck southern Türkiye on Monday morning has damaged a natural gas pipeline in the region, state energy company BOTAS has confirmed. Videos circulating online show massive plumes of flame erupting into the air.

The 7.4-magnitude quake has killed scores of people and caused significant damage to civilian and municipal infrastructure, according to Turkish officials.

BOTAS said it has cut supply in the wake of the tremor, but the rupture in the Kilis province is being fed by the gas inside the pipeline.

Videos purportedly shot on the scene show massive plumes of fire rising high into the sky in at least two locations.

The quake hit at around 4am local time in central Türkiye. Vice President Fuat Oktay reported that at least 280 people are dead and 1,710 buildings in the provinces of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis have been destroyed.

Top stories

RT Features

The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West?
The Maidan sniper killings were pivotal for the 2014 Kiev coup – why is research into the massacre being censored in the West? FEATURE
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf?
Controversial coup leader & US ally: Who was ex-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf? FEATURE
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Failed US interventions: Libya
0:00
28:31
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: 20% deal?
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies