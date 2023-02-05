icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2023 08:11
HomeWorld News

Netanyahu comments on possibility of Iron Dome shipments to Ukraine

Israel doesn’t want “a military confrontation” with Russia, the prime minister has said
Netanyahu comments on possibility of Iron Dome shipments to Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: The Iron Dome air defense system near Ashkelon, Israel, August 2022. ©  Jack Guez / AFP

Israel will carefully study the possibility of supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons, including the Iron Dome air defense system, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said. He added that his country does not want a confrontation with Russia in Syria.

“I’m going to look into it. But I’ll judge it in the best way that [I] can,” Netanyahu told the French news channel LCI on Saturday. He stated that Israel would examine the issue “in light of our national interest.”

The PM explained that Israeli and Russian warplanes “fly within spitting distance over the skies of Syria.”

We’re not interested in having a military confrontation between Israel and Russia. I don’t think that will serve anyone’s purpose. So far, we’ve avoided it.

The Israeli Air Force uses Syrian airspace to “destroy Iran’s military positions that are aimed against us,” Netanyahu said. “So we have a consideration, perhaps, that other countries do not. But we support Ukraine in many other ways.”

READ MORE: Israel rejects US request to provide missiles for Ukraine – Axios

Unlike many Western countries, Israel has thus far not sent weapons to Ukraine and has only supplied Kiev with protective equipment, such as gas masks, flak jackets, and helmets. The country has also provided humanitarian aid, including armored ambulances. Israel also has not imposed sanctions on Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reiterated this week that the flow of foreign weapons would only escalate the conflict. “We will view these weapons as legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces,” she said.

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle
Last bow for ‘The Last Emperor’: The Russian MMA colossus preparing for his final battle FEATURE
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Hilt and tilt? Syed Ata Hasnain, retired lieutenant general of the Indian Army
0:00
30:4
The cost of Brazil elections & gun violence
0:00
26:1
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies