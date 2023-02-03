icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Feb, 2023 14:08
HomeWorld News

US should get ‘filthy hands’ off Türkiye – minister

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused Washington of working to hurt his country amid consulate closure row
US should get ‘filthy hands’ off Türkiye – minister
FILE PHOTO. Suleyman Soylu. ©  Adem ALTAN / AFP

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused US ambassador Jeffry Flake of trying to “confuse” people in the host nation and told him to get his “filthy hands” off of it. He has previously claimed that Western nations were waging “psychological warfare” to undermine tourism in Türkiye.

“I’m telling you very clearly, get your filthy hands off Türkiye. I know clearly what you have done, what steps you have taken, and how you want to confuse Türkiye,” the minister said in a speech on Friday.

Soylu claimed the first questions “every US ambassador” arriving in Türkiye was asked were “How can I stage a coup” and “How can I harm Türkiye.” The minister also stated that European nations were “run” by American diplomats.

The remarks came a day after the US and several EU nations decided to temporarily shut down their consulates in Istanbul due to “security considerations.” The foreign governments also advised their citizens to avoid tourist hotspots in Türkiye, citing a terrorist threat.

Key NATO member state accuses allies of ‘psychological warfare’
Read more
Key NATO member state accuses allies of ‘psychological warfare’

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the nations involved failed to convey to Ankara any evidence that would justify the shutdowns.

“They tell us, ‘We have concrete information, there’s a threat. That’s why we’re closing’. Who did it come from? Where? Who will do it? There’s no information about that,” Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

The top diplomat described the move as “deliberate” and possibly designed to put the incumbent government into a “difficult situation” before the upcoming general elections.

Soylu assessed on the same day that the Western governments actually reacted with “psychological warfare” to Turkish plans to boost tourism in the country.

The Friday event in Antalya, during which the interior minister blasted the US ambassador, was dedicated to migration issues.

READ MORE: EU nation slams US ambassador over ‘interference’

In his speech, Soylu accused Western nations of aggravating the problem that Ankara faces because of the mass migration. In particular, he expressed concern with instability in the neighboring nations of Iraq and Syria, where “state authority has completely disappeared,” according to the minister.

Top stories

RT Features

‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Revisiting Germany
0:00
29:8
The globalist war on free speech
0:00
24:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies