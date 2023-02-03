icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Feb, 2023 06:01
HomeWorld News

US senator fears nuclear espionage

A Montana official wants to know if China spied on ICBM silos housed in his state
US senator fears nuclear espionage
FILE PHOTO: An inert Minuteman III missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base ©  AP / Charlie Riedel

A US senator has requested a security briefing and decisive action against a potential Chinese surveillance operation, following the Pentagon’s announcement on Thursday that a high altitude balloon was being monitored in US skies.

Montana's Republican Senator Steve Daines sent the letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday, expressing alarm over the incident and calling on the DOD to provide more information. “It is vital to establish the flight path of this balloon, any compromised US national security assets, and all telecom or IT infrastructure on the ground within the US that this spy balloon was utilizing,” the senator wrote. 

“As you know, Montana plays a vital national security role by housing nuclear missile silos at Malmstrom AFB,” he continued. 

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder clarified at Thursday's briefing that the balloon, which the military believes belongs to China, didn’t pose an immediate safety threat.

‘Chinese spy balloon’ breached US airspace – Pentagon READ MORE: ‘Chinese spy balloon’ breached US airspace – Pentagon

“Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information,” he said. 

The US military claimed that they decided not shoot down the balloon due to safety concerns in the immediate area. While Beijing has not yet taken responsibility for the incident, US officials feel “confident” that the object belongs to the People’s Republic of China. 

“Given the increased hostility and destabilization around the globe aimed at the United States and our allies, I am alarmed by the fact that this spy balloon was able to infiltrate the airspace of our country and Montana,” Daines concluded in his letter. 

Top stories

RT Features

‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia
‘There is no God here’: How conflict between the Orthodox Christian Church and the Soviet Union helped define modern Russia FEATURE
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Revisiting Germany
0:00
29:8
The globalist war on free speech
0:00
24:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies