icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Feb, 2023 00:13
HomeWorld News

US drone maker offers Kiev $1 deal, with a catch

The deal for two Reaper drones would actually cost $18 million for the first year alone
US drone maker offers Kiev $1 deal, with a catch
©  Getty Images / Fabrizio Villa

US weapons manufacturer General Atomics has offered Ukraine two Reaper MQ-9 drones for just $1 – but the controversial deal, if approved, would come with significant carrying costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The proposal would require Ukraine to spend $10 million just to prepare and ship the drones from the US, while maintenance costs would run to about $8 million annually, according to the outlet. In addition to two older MQ-9A Block 1 drones, the package would include a mobile ground control station to operate the UAVs “almost anywhere,” according to a letter seen by the WSJ.

General Atomics CEO Linden Blue pitched the idea to the Ukrainian military attache last month. While Kiev and Washington both declined to comment, company spokesman C. Mark Brinkley told the Journal that discussions between the Ukrainian government and his company had been underway for “many months.”

Black Sea port repels two Ukrainian drone attacks within 24 hours – official READ MORE: Black Sea port repels two Ukrainian drone attacks within 24 hours – official

“We do believe Ukraine needs a capability like the Reaper, and soon,” Brinkley said. 

While the US has armed Ukraine with over 700 Switchblade and 1,800 Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones capable of dive-bombing targets, as well as a handful of reconnaissance UAVs, Washington continues to insist its assistance has been mostly defensive in nature.

Reaper drones, with their 66-foot wingspans and an endurance of at least 12 hours when fully loaded, have formidable offensive capabilities and are more difficult to pass off as solely defensive weapons.

Ukrainian intelligence chief threatens attacks in Russia READ MORE: Ukrainian intelligence chief threatens attacks in Russia

The Pentagon has been reluctant to share high-tech drones with Ukraine out of concern they would end up in Russian hands, and even though the military contractor is offering to sell the aircraft directly to Ukraine without going through the US government, the White House would still have to approve the technology transfer.

Ukraine also had a fleet of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, most of which had been destroyed over the past year, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. In the meantime, Ukraine has been clamoring for fighter jets from its western suppliers ever since the US and several European countries dropped their resistance to supplying its military with Western-made tanks.

Top stories

RT Features

'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine
'This conflict will fundamentally change Russia': A young Muscovite explains why he volunteered to fight Ukraine FEATURE
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine
Sex, lies and videotape: Yet another scandal involving Western mercenaries engulfs Ukraine FEATURE
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anonymous whistleblowers: Trying to stay out of prison
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: Escalation ladder
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies