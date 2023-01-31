icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jan, 2023 01:52
HomeWorld News

Brazil’s Bolsonaro seeks to extend his US ‘vacation’ – media

The ex-president is facing an insurrection probe back home
Brazil’s Bolsonaro seeks to extend his US ‘vacation’ – media
FILE PHOTO: Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation home where he is staying near Orlando, Florida, January 4, 2023 ©  Skyler Swisher / Orlando Sentinel via AP

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who flew to Florida the night before his term in office ended on December 31, is in no hurry to return home amid an investigation into whether he had any role in inciting riots in Brasilia. He has reportedly sought a tourist visa that would enable him to remain in the US for six months.

The former leader “devoted 34 years of his life to public service” and would “like to take some time off,” his lawyer, Felipe Alexandre, told the BBC in a statement on Monday.

Bolsonaro allegedly entered the US on an A-1 visa for diplomats and heads of state, which is set to expire on Tuesday because he’s no longer on official business. After skipping the inauguration of his leftist rival and successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro has been staying in Orlando, Florida, at the home of Brazilian mixed martial arts legend Jose Aldo.

Did Brazil’s Bolsonaro choose the wrong country for a political vacation? READ MORE: Did Brazil’s Bolsonaro choose the wrong country for a political vacation?

After narrowly losing his re-election bid on October 30, Bolsonaro challenged the result, claiming that Brazil’s voting machines were prone to fraud. His allegations were shot down in the country’s electoral court, which fined him for denying the result “in bad faith.”

He has denied inciting riots in which protesters breached Brazil’s presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court on January 8, saying that he supports only peaceful demonstrations.

Although a tourist visa request is normally routine, political considerations could affect Bolsonaro’s application. Democrat politicians in the US demanded earlier this month that the former president be deported.

Ex-Brazilian president to be investigated over riots READ MORE: Ex-Brazilian president to be investigated over riots

“Bolsonaro should not be given refuge in Florida,” US Representative Ilhan Omar said in a Twitter post condemning the riot in Brasilia. Several Democrat lawmakers, including Representative Gregory Meeks, signed a letter saying that the US “must not provide shelter for him, or any authoritarian who has inspired such violence against democratic institutions.”

Bolsonaro told CNN’s Brazilian affiliate on January 10 that he planned to return early, rather than staying until the end of the month. However, four days later, his former justice minister, Anderson Torres, was arrested upon returning from a Florida vacation and accused of colluding with rioters. 

Top stories

RT Features

As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The militarization of the Moon
0:00
27:37
CrossTalk: Baerbock’s War
0:00
26:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies