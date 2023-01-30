icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2023 20:27
HomeWorld News

Memphis police chief covered up child sex crime – report

CJ Davis allegedly told detectives not to investigate the husband of a colleague after images of him with underage girls were found
Memphis police chief covered up child sex crime – report
©  Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn ‘CJ’ Davis had been fired by her previous employer, the Atlanta Police Department, for deliberately botching a sex crimes probe involving a colleague’s husband, according to local news outlet the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Davis was demoted from major to lieutenant and then fired in 2008 after a city investigation found her at fault for taking “no action” on the case of a police sergeant’s husband who ultimately pleaded guilty to a federal charge of producing child pornography. 

Two detectives claimed Davis had ordered them not to investigate Terrill Marion Crane after police found sexually explicit images of him with underage girls. His wife, Sgt. Tonya Crane, resigned before the department could discipline her.

Videos of deadly police beating in US released
Read more
Videos of deadly police beating in US released

Davis challenged her firing with Atlanta’s Civil Service Board and was eventually reinstated. She spent seven more years with the department, later taking a post as police chief in Durham, North Carolina, before she was appointed Memphis’ first female police chief in 2021.

Davis’ department is in the national spotlight after the fatal beating of unarmed black motorist Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop led to the firing of the five officers involved. It recently emerged that two of those officers were hired after the department dramatically lowered its hiring standards by loosening education and experience requirements as it faced a critical manpower shortage.

Tadarrius Bean and Demetrius Haley joined the Memphis PD in August 2020, by which time the force was no longer requiring even an associate’s degree, with five years’ work experience considered an acceptable substitute. The two men were fired and charged with second-degree murder on Thursday, along with three colleagues, after body camera footage of the brutal beating was released to the public.

The police department has since reduced its requirements even further, dropping a physical fitness test, mandating just 24 college credit hours, and even offering waivers to applicants with felony convictions — generally considered a disqualifier for any government employment, let alone law enforcement. 

READ MORE: US city disbands police unit involved in fatal beating

Despite further sweetening the deal in 2021 with $15,000 signing and $10,000 relocation bonuses, the force was short 500 officers as of last year, local NBC affiliate WMC-TV reported.

Top stories

RT Features

As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington?
As the Pentagon’s favorite think tank calls for a swift end to the Ukraine conflict, is the mood shifting in Washington? FEATURE
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The militarization of the Moon
0:00
27:37
CrossTalk: Baerbock’s War
0:00
26:12
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies