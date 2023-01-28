icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jan, 2023 16:02
HomeWorld News

EU threatens migrants’ home countries

Nations have been warned to take back their citizens or face restrictions on visa issuance
EU threatens migrants’ home countries
Asylum seekers arrested for crossing illegally from Türkiye to Greece remain in a detention on June 14, 2021 in Fylakio, Greece. ©  Byron Smith / Getty Images

Countries that refuse to accept their nationals after they are turned away from the EU will face visa restrictions, the bloc’s interior ministers warned this week. They urged the European Commission to take action as illegal immigration to the EU is at its highest level since 2016.

Support for restricting the number of visas granted to “non-cooperative” nations is “strong” among EU member states, Swedish Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard claimed after a meeting of interior ministers on Thursday. 

We see irregular arrivals increasing… Returning those who are denied asylum to Europe is a very important issue,” Stenergard said. “The current level [of returned migrants] is not acceptable.

EU sees record number of illegal immigration attempts
Read more
EU sees record number of illegal immigration attempts

Just 21% of the 340,000 illegal immigrants refused asylum in 2021 were returned to their countries of origin, according to Eurostat data referenced in the meeting. 

If the political and diplomatic efforts [to improve cooperation with third countries] do not produce the expected results, the Member States call on the Commission to come back with proposals on visa restrictions,” the Swedish minister continued.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed that there is a need to “intensify” the return of illegal migrants, calling for a “pilot project” that would bounce failed asylum seekers back from the bloc’s external borders with “immediate returns.” 

The EU should agree on a list of “safe” countries where returns are unlikely to put migrants at risk, von der Leyen suggested, also recommending agreements with nations including Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan, Morocco, Tunisia, and Nigeria in order to “prevent departures” in the first place and “improve returns” where necessary. 

While the EU previously agreed to restrict visas to countries they considered uncooperative on accepting returned nationals, the only country thus punished so far has been Gambia, whose citizens can no longer obtain multiple-entry visas to the EU and must wait longer for those papers. The European Commission has proposed similar penalties for Iraq, Senegal, and Bangladesh, but disagreements among member countries have so far prevented agreement on whether or how to punish anyone else, according to Reuters.

EU countries recorded over 330,000 illegal entry attempts last year, border control agency Frontex reported – the most since 2016, and a figure that does not include legal asylum applicants or Ukrainian refugees. More than 80% of these were adult men.

Top stories

RT Features

‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction
‘If this is not evil, then evil has no meaning’: How a landmark speech paved the way for the US to unleash death and destruction FEATURE
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country
The Russian ‘bad boy’ who brought tennis glory to his country FEATURE
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fake whistleblowers and the praises they don't deserve
0:00
26:13
‘It’s to kill Russians’: Going Underground speaks to the ‘Mozart Group’ in Ukraine
0:00
30:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies