icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jan, 2023 05:01
HomeWorld News

US claims Islamic State commander killed in Africa

President Joe Biden escalated Washington's military presence in Somalia last year, reversing a troop withdrawal ordered by his predecessor
US claims Islamic State commander killed in Africa
FILE PHOTO: A member of an armed jihadist faction attends a rally on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia. ©  AP / Stringer

A senior commander with the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group has been killed in a US special forces raid in Somalia, the Pentagon has claimed, adding that the militant played a major role raising funds for the notorious jihadist cell.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the operation on Thursday, saying it took place in northern Somalia one day prior and “resulted in the death of a number of ISIS members,” among them regional leader Bilal al-Sudani and 10 other fighters.

The commander was “responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan,” Austin said, alleging that al-Sudani was a “key facilitator” in Islamic State’s “global network.”

The Pentagon chief went on to claim that the US mission resulted in no civilian casualties, while the military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) noted the raid was carried out in a “remote location” and was unlikely to have injured non-combatants. No American troops were harmed, according to an unnamed senior official cited by CNN.

US covertly sponsoring ISIS – Moscow READ MORE: US covertly sponsoring ISIS – Moscow

The same official added that while US forces were prepared to capture al-Sudani, the “hostile” response from his group forced them to retaliate which resulted in his death. He was first sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2012 for allegedly helping foreign fighters travel to a training camp in Somalia, and for assisting jihadist groups with financing.

President Donald Trump withdrew most of the 700 US soldiers stationed in Somalia back in 2020. Biden redeployed the troops last year to continue operations against local militants, citing military authorization passed by Congress after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. According to Brown University’s Costs of War project, that authorization has been invoked to justify “counterterror” missions in at least 85 countries, effectively serving as a blank check for US military intervention around the globe.

READ MORE: The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Glacier guardian: Looking into the ice to understand our past, present and future
0:00
25:52
CrossTalk: Kiev’s propaganda
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies