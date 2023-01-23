icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2023 07:14
HomeWorld News

Pakistan hit by nationwide blackout

Millions of people are affected; a senior official says the electricity supply will be restored in 12 hours
Pakistan hit by nationwide blackout
FILE PHOTO: Men work on electric pylons in Karachi, Pakistan, 2021. ©  Rizwan Tabassum / AFP

Large parts of Pakistan and all of its major cities have been left without power this morning due to a breakdown of the national grid system. Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan told Geo News that power will be fully restored within 12 hours.

The affected areas include the capital, Islamabad, as well as Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar. According to the media, the majority of the population of 231 million people have been impacted by the outages.

Dastgir Khan said power units were first temporarily shut down at night to save on fuel costs. But when they were being turned on at 7:30am local time, a “frequency variation” was reported in the southern part of the country.

“There was a fluctuation in voltage and power generating units were shut down one by one due to cascading impact. This is not a major crisis,” Dastgir Khan stated.

READ MORE: Biden declares emergency in US state

According to the Energy Ministry, power has since been partially restored in Islamabad and Peshawar.

A similar outage occurred in October, when Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad were left without power. Electricity was fully restored in 12 hours.

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies