22 Jan, 2023 16:34
Second man on Moon ties knot at 93

Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, who was among the first people to set foot on the lunar surface, got married late last week
©  Twitter/@TheRealBuzz

US astronaut Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, who was part of the legendary Apollo 11 mission that landed on the Moon in 1969, walked down the aisle on his 93rd birthday. This is his fourth marriage.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Aldrin announced that he had “tied the knot” with his “longtime love Dr. Anca Faur” the day before. According to the post, the couple was “joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.” 

Accompanying the message are two photos showing Aldrin sporting a black bow tie and tuxedo decorated with a medal and an Air Force badge. The bride is pictured wearing a long-sleeved lace dress and holding a bouquet. 

Faur, 63, has a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, and was previously employed by British chemical company Johnson Matthey, as well as the California Hydrogen Business Council. 

According to her Instagram account, she currently holds the post of executive vice president at Buzz Aldrin Ventures. 

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, 90, dies after battle with cancer

Aldrin is a Korean War veteran and astronaut. He rose to international fame in 1969 along with Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins on the Apollo 11 mission. Armstrong and Aldrin were the first humans to set foot on the Moon. He is the last surviving person of the three people to have done so.

 

