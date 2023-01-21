icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jan, 2023 00:07
HomeWorld News

US terror ‘no fly’ list leaked

The database with over 1.5 million names and aliases was allegedly discovered on an unsecured server
US terror ‘no fly’ list leaked
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / David Zalubowski

The US Transportation Security Administration is reportedly doing damage control after a Swiss hacker found a copy of the FBI’s infamous “no-fly” list on an unsecured server belonging to regional US airline CommuteAir.

In a statement to tech outlet the Daily Dot on Thursday, the TSA acknowledged it was “aware of a potential cybersecurity incident” and investigating with other federal agencies.

The hacker, who goes by the name ‘maia arson crimew’, found a four-year-old copy of the no-fly list, a subset of the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database comprised of individuals forbidden from air travel over their known or suspected terrorist ties, while digging through an unsecured Jenkins server, according to a Thursday blog post.

Stored in an unencrypted, helpfully-named database file as nofly.csv, the data included 1.5 million entries, names and birth dates. While many were aliases – Viktor Bout, the Russian businessman imprisoned in the US on arms trading charges until the recent prisoner swap with American basketball player Brittney Griner, had more than 16 alternate names and spellings listed, plus several possible birthdays – crimew nevertheless expressed shock at the size of the list.

“It’s just crazy to know how big that Terrorism Screening Database is and yet there is still very clear trends toward almost exclusively Arabic and Russian sounding names throughout the million entries,” she told the Daily Dot.

Outliers included suspected members of Irish paramilitary group the IRA, as well as one individual who – judging by their birthdate, at least – was only eight years old.

‘Total victory’? US terrorist watchlist ruled ‘unconstitutional’ with no remedy in sight READ MORE: ‘Total victory’? US terrorist watchlist ruled ‘unconstitutional’ with no remedy in sight

The server also included private information on about 900 CommuteAir employees, including names, passport numbers, addresses, and phone numbers, according to crimew. The airline told the Daily Dot it had taken the server offline and reported the unauthorized access to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, while stressing that the server had been used for “testing purposes” and no customer data was breached – only that of employees. 

A federal judge ruled the Terrorist Screening Database unconstitutional in 2019, arguing that because there was no “ascertainable standard for inclusion and exclusion,” it violated the due process rights of those named on the list. There have been no meaningful attempts to enforce that ruling since. The FBI shares the list with over 500 private-sector entities it deems ‘law enforcement adjacent,’ as well as over 60 foreign governments.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How St. Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: WWIII has started?
0:00
25:3
The cost of food amid surging inflation
0:00
24:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies