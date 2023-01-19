icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2023 12:54
HomeWorld News

Iran warns EU of ‘shooting itself in the foot’

Tehran will retaliate if Brussels lists the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said
Iran warns EU of ‘shooting itself in the foot’
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members in Tehran, Iran, April 2022. ©  Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto / Getty Images

The European Parliament’s call to list Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group will backfire, the country’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, warned on Thursday. He added that Tehran would retaliate against the move by Brussels.

The IRGC is a separate branch of Iran’s Armed Forces, which, according to different estimates, has between 190,000 and 250,000 active personnel.

“We have said many times that the Revolutionary Guards are an official and sovereign organization that plays an important and vital role for guaranteeing Iran’s national and regional security, especially in the fight against terrorism,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a call with EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, according to a statement on the foreign ministry’s website.

The minister said that, by blacklisting the IRGC, the EU would “shoot itself in the foot.” He slammed the European Parliament’s resolution as “emotional and unprofessional,” promising that Tehran would “take reciprocal measures.”

Western media’s anti-Iran reporting waives journalistic integrity to manufacture hate
Read more
Western media’s anti-Iran reporting waives journalistic integrity to manufacture hate

In a document adopted on Wednesday, the European Parliament asked Brussels and the bloc’s individual member states to blacklist the IRGC “in the light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia.”

Kiev, together with its Western supporters, accused Russia of using Iranian-made kamikaze drones in strikes in Ukraine. In November, Tehran said it had supplied Moscow with some UAVs before Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February. Moscow, meanwhile, said last year that it has only been using Russian equipment in the conflict.

The news also comes amid protests and riots in Iran that were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September. Iranian officials deny that Amini, who was arrested in Tehran for wearing an “inappropriate” hijab, had been mistreated, insisting her death was a result of a pre-existing condition. Iran also claimed that the unrest has been incited from abroad.

Top stories

RT Features

Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Negotiated settlement?
0:00
24:37
Access to education
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies