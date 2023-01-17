icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2023
Germany’s new defense minister named – Spiegel

According to the outlet, Boris Pistorius, Lower Saxony’s interior minister, will replace outgoing Christine Lambrecht
Germany’s new defense minister named – Spiegel
Boris Pistorius. ©  Moritz Frankenberg/picture alliance via Getty Images

Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Boris Pistorius will become Germany’s new defense minister following Christine Lambrecht’s resignation, Der Spiegel is reporting. His predecessor in office announced on Monday that she is stepping down, having been repeatedly criticized as unfit for the role.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

