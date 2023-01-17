Germany’s new defense minister named – Spiegel
Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Boris Pistorius will become Germany’s new defense minister following Christine Lambrecht’s resignation, Der Spiegel is reporting. His predecessor in office announced on Monday that she is stepping down, having been repeatedly criticized as unfit for the role.
