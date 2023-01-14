icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2023 09:23
South American nation’s president calls out ‘foreign infiltrators’

Peru’s head of state, Dina Boluarte, is seeking a probe into the role of alleged provocateurs in recent deadly protests
Supporters of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo protest to demand the resignation of incumbent President Dina Boluarte on December 17, 2022, Lima, Peru © AFP / Lucas AGUAYO/AFP

Foreign actors may have been involved in the deadly unrest that has gripped Peru for over a month now, President Dina Boluarte claims. She apologized for the violent clashes, which have caused more than 40 deaths, but insisted in an address to the public that she will not step down.

In the speech on Friday, Boluarte said: “The country deserves to know, that is why we also salute the investigations that the Public Ministry has undertaken to identify the responsibilities.” She added that the government is offering all necessary support to ensure that the probes get to the truth in a timely manner.

The president went on to say: “But what about the foreign provocateurs and infiltrators?” Boluarte expressed hope that the supposed involvement of these actors will be thoroughly investigated as well.

Responding to calls for her resignation from leaders of some left-wing parties, she insisted that she will not step down. The president did, however, apologize to the public, adding that the authorities will do better in the future.

Boluarte noted that she had invited watchdogs from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), as the government “has nothing to hide.

Violent protests have been raging in Peru since early December, after former President Pedro Castillo was removed from office and jailed over accusations of corruption. Castillo has denied any wrongdoing, and claims his ouster was orchestrated by political opponents who want to subvert the will of the voters.

According to officials, 47 people have died in the clashes so far. On Wednesday, a police officer was killed and his corpse burned inside a patrol car, while another sustained serious injuries in the south of the country.

