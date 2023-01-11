icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2023 18:16
VP dodges assassination attempt

Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez said her security team found a “high-powered” nailbomb placed on the drive to her home
VP dodges assassination attempt
FILE PHOTO: Francia Marquez speaks at a museum in Bogota, Colombia, October 3, 2022 ©  AFP / Luisa Gonzalez

Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez said on Tuesday that her security team had foiled an attempt to assassinate her with a roadside bomb. The discovery came days after President Gustavo Petro announced a major truce in the country’s decades-long armed conflict.

The device was discovered on a road leading to Marquez’s family home in the village of Yolombo on Monday, the vice president wrote in a Twitter post. Law enforcement agents carried out a controlled demolition of the device shortly after finding it, she added.

Marquez posted photographs of the device, along with a police report stating that it contained between seven and nine kilograms of ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder, compounds that when mixed create a powerful explosive called ammonal. The package also contained “dust and shrapnel,” the report stated.

A former environmental activist, Marquez has already survived an assassination attempt, when gunmen opened fire on a meeting she was attending in 2019.

Marquez was elected alongside former leftist guerilla fighter Gustavo Petro in June, with the pair heading up Colombia’s first left-wing government. On New Year’s Eve, Petro announced a truce deal between the government and five major armed groups.

READ MORE: Colombia strikes ‘bold’ truce deal with militants

These groups, along with dozens more, have fought for political power and control of cocaine production since the mid-1960s in a conflict that has claimed an estimated 450,000 lives, according to a report published last July by a government-appointed truth commission.

It is currently unclear who was behind the attempted bomb attack on Marquez.

