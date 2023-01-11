icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2023 18:00
HomeWorld News

China warns West on Africa

Beijing wants the continent to be a stage for international cooperation, not great power rivalry
China warns West on Africa
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang and African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 11, 2023. ©  Amanuel Sileshi / AFP

Promoting Beijing’s investment in African development and modernization during his first foreign trip, China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday that the continent should not become a battleground of rival world powers. 

Qin began his five-country tour in Ethiopia on Wednesday, opening the new headquarters of the African Center for Disease Control (CDC), built by Chinese engineers. While in Addis Ababa, he met with the Ethiopian leadership and visited the African Union headquarters. He is scheduled to visit Egypt, Angola, Benin, and Gabon before returning to China.

“Africa should be a big stage for international cooperation, not an arena for competition between major countries,” Qin said at a press conference with AU Commission chair Moussa Faki.

Qin, the former Chinese ambassador to the US, became foreign minister last month. He continued the tradition of traveling to Africa as the first foreign destination in the new year, which he noted has been going on for 33 years without interruptions.

Speaking at the opening of the Africa CDC, he outlined Beijing’s vision for relations with Africa, saying the two will always have a shared future “no matter how the international environment changes.”

China won’t allow ‘geopolitical games’ in Asia-Pacific – diplomat
Read more
China won’t allow ‘geopolitical games’ in Asia-Pacific – diplomat

“Today, our world, our times and history are changing in ways like never before. The collective rise of developing countries is irreversible,” Qin said, adding that China and Africa should “oppose hegemony, bullying, highhandedness and racial discrimination, and jointly safeguard true multilateralism and promote greater democracy in international relations.”

Qin insisted that Beijing’s policy was based on the principles of “sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and of pursuing the greater good and shared interests.”

China “makes no empty promises, still less presses others against their own will,” he said in the speech at the Africa CDC. “When it is handed over to our African friends, the Africa CDC headquarters will be wholly run and managed by the AU without any interference from China.”

The US and its European allies – many of whom used to be colonial powers in Africa – have long accused China of practicing “debt trap” diplomacy. After the meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, Qin announced that China would be writing off a portion of Addis Ababa’s debt.

Last year, Beijing forgave 23 loans to 17 African countries. Ethiopia has borrowed almost $14 billion from China since 2000, and has sought relief since 2021, citing the devastation caused by the conflict in Tigray. 

Top stories

RT Features

The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev’s fascist
0:00
24:50
Trans surgery regrets
0:00
25:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies