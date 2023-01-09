icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2023 15:47
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Germany isn't ruling out sending tanks to Ukraine – vice-chancellor

A government spokesperson, however, says currently there is no such plan on the cards
Germany isn't ruling out sending tanks to Ukraine – vice-chancellor
German military’s Leopard tanks arriving for drills. ©  AFP / Christof Stache

Berlin can’t rule out sending German Leopard main battle tanks to Kiev amid its conflict with Moscow, Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said. His statement followed the voicing of a similar opinion by two high-ranking officials.

Last week, Germany announced the delivery to Kiev of 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and a US-made Patriot air defense battery. But the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been under pressure from Ukraine and some politicians at home and elsewhere in the EU to also introduce Leopard tanks into its military aid packages.

In his interview with broadcaster ARD1 on Sunday, Habeck suggested that Berlin could well give in to this pressure.

“We’re always following the situation [in Ukraine]; we coordinate with other countries. And, within this corridor, further decisions are also being made. That means: No, of course, this is not excluded,” the Green politician said, when asked about the possibility of sending heavy armor to Ukraine.

Habeck described the decision to provide Marders to the Zelensky government as “good” and “long overdue.” Germany has already supplied a lot of various weapons to Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict last February and “this dynamic will continue” as long as the conflict continues, the vice-chancellor said.

Germany reveals stance on Leopard tank deliveries to Ukraine READ MORE: Germany reveals stance on Leopard tank deliveries to Ukraine

Another prominent Green politician, Bundestag Vice-President Katrin Göring-Eckardt, backed Habeck, telling local media that Germany shouldn’t stop at the promise of sending infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. “We must deliver everything possible. This also includes Leopard tanks,” Göring-Eckardt said. The vice president of the Bundestag and FDP member Wolfgang Kubicki has voiced a similar stance, Deutsche Welle reported Monday.

However, there appears to be no unity among the ruling circles in Berlin on the issue of the supply of 70-ton tanks to Kiev. On Monday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced that Germany “currently has no intentions to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.”

Hebestreit also said that he was unaware of any other NATO members planning to deliver the German-made tanks to Ukraine, adding that any country willing to do so would require a license from Berlin.

Moscow has long decried the supply of weapons to Kiev by Western nations, including Germany, arguing that it only prolongs the fighting and increases the risk of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

Top stories

RT Features

The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US-OPEC relations souring
0:00
26:20
Dr. Vandana Shiva: ‘Totalitarian Control Over Life’: How The ‘Poison Cartel’ Controls Food & Life on Earth
0:00
28:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies