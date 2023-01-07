icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2023 22:23
HomeWorld News

Judge halts extradition of cartel boss to US

The arrest of Ovidio Guzman, son of drug boss ‘El Chapo’, triggered violence that killed 30 people
Judge halts extradition of cartel boss to US
Mexican National Guard stand guard outside the Almoloya prison where Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is being held in Villa de Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico, January 6, 2023 ©  AP / Ginnette Riquelme

A Mexico City judge has reportedly blocked extradition to the US of Ovidio ‘El Raton’ Guzman-Lopez, a son of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, after the bloody battle to arrest the Sinaloa cartel boss on Thursday left at least 30 people dead.

The federal judge’s ruling on Friday suspended “the acts consisting of deportation, expulsion, extradition and their execution,” Mexico’s La Prensa newspaper reported. However, another judge ordered that Guzman-Lopez be held in the Altiplano maximum security prison for 60 days, giving US authorities time to work through the legal process of seeking his extradition.

US authorities issued an arrest warrant for the cartel leader back in September 2019. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he couldn’t immediately turn Guzman-Lopez over to Washington because of required legal formalities. Mexico also has its own ongoing legal proceedings against the defendant.

The elder Guzman formerly led the Sinaloa cartel and was extradited to the US in January 2017. He was convicted in 2019 on 10 criminal counts, including drug trafficking and weapons charges, and was sentenced to life in prison and a $12.6 billion asset forfeiture.

Sinaloa cartel unleashes chaos after leader’s arrest (VIDEOS) READ MORE: Sinaloa cartel unleashes chaos after leader’s arrest (VIDEOS)

Guzman-Lopez’s capture, in the northern Mexico city of Culiacan, came just five days before Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is scheduled to host a visit by his US counterpart, Joe Biden. The arrest followed a wild night of violence that led to the deaths of 11 law enforcement officers and 19 suspected cartel members.

Mexican authorities previously apprehended Guzman-Lopez in 2019, but he was released on the orders of Lopez Obrador, who feared that the cartel would kill hundreds of people in retribution. Biden’s administration alleged in December 2021 that Guzman-Lopez and another son of El Chapo, Joaquin Guzman-Lopez, were producing up to 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine per month at their labs in Sinaloa state. The cartel also has been linked to trafficking of fentanyl. More than 71,000 US overdose deaths were blamed on fentanyl in 2021.

Top stories

RT Features

Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dr. Vandana Shiva: ‘Totalitarian Control Over Life’: How The ‘Poison Cartel’ Controls Food & Life on Earth
0:00
28:40
Tiktok whistleblower
0:00
23:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies