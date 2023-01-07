icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2023 18:22
HomeWorld News

US state encourages schools to deceive parents

Oregon’s Department of Education has suggested children’s gender identity be kept a secret from their families
US state encourages schools to deceive parents
©  Getty Images / Vladimir Vladimirov

The Oregon Department of Education has come under fire for a document published on Thursday, titled “Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools,” which appears to counsel school staff to help students conceal their “expansive” gender identities from their parents.

If a student declares a new gender identity, the guide instructs school districts to immediately begin treating them in accordance with that identity, informing teachers of their new name and pronouns, and updating their name on school records.

However, schools shouldn’t run to the student’s parents with their child’s decision, according to the guide. “To the extent possible, schools should refrain from revealing information about a student’s gender identity, even to parents,” it states, noting that students might have “privacy concerns about students, school staff, community members or their families finding out before they are ready to share their identity more widely.”

IOC amends transgender guidelines
Read more
IOC amends transgender guidelines

The guide also encourages litigiousness, recommending staff, parents, or students who witness what they believe to be harassment over gender identity or sexual orientation to file a Title IX discrimination complaint. Such “discrimination” could involve a transgender student denied the opportunity to play on a sports team that “most aligns with their gender,” or failure to provide a gender-nonconforming student with their desired bathroom facilities or “peer rooming assignments” on field trips, and staff are encouraged to undergo special training in order to be able to better recognize such issues. 

Parents’ rights groups have come out against the guide. “Oregon is demonstrating for parents that once again academics and education are not the priority of our government school system,” Laura Zorc of Building Education for Students Together told the Daily Caller on Friday, pointing out that every hour spent teaching gender issues was one not spent in academic education. 

Department of Education Director Colt Gill justified the guide in his introduction, reasoning that the last 18 months had seen “record numbers of proposed and sometimes passed legislation, political vitriol and dehumanizing media coverage against gender-affirming education and healthcare nationwide.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education clarified that while “parent support and involvement is a priority... when students identify that notifying their family may be a safety concern, we do encourage schools to prioritize the student’s safety within all school environments.

Self-reported data indicates that 8% of students in Oregon identify as “transgender, questioning, or gender-expansive.”

Top stories

RT Features

Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger
Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger FEATURE
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel
New Twitter bombshell: How American spies used false claims of Russian election interference to bring the tech giant to heel FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Dr. Vandana Shiva: ‘Totalitarian Control Over Life’: How The ‘Poison Cartel’ Controls Food & Life on Earth
0:00
28:40
Tiktok whistleblower
0:00
23:42
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies