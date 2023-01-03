icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2023 20:31
HomeWorld News

Iranian official shot on Soleimani anniversary – local media

A Basij security officer was gunned down outside his house in Tehran
Iranian official shot on Soleimani anniversary – local media
Iranians hold a poster of the late IRGC General Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, January 3, 2023. ©  AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Qasim Fathullahi, a local Basij commander with the Mohammad Rasulullah Guards of Greater Tehran, was shot four times outside his house on Tuesday, according to Iranian media. He later succumbed to his injuries. Fathullahi’s shooting, which was described as a terrorist attack, comes on the third anniversary of the US drone assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Fathullahi was a commander of the security base at the Mokhtari neighborhood in southern Tehran, according to the Tasnim news agency. His unit is a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military formation that was merged with the Basij militia in 2008 and put in charge of security in the Iranian capital.

No group has taken responsibility for the shooting yet. The attack on Fathullahi happened in the evening, after a day of commemorations across Iran for the IRGC Quds Force commander Soleimani, killed in Iraq in 2020. 

UK to label elite Iranian unit ‘terrorist group’ – Telegraph
Read more
UK to label elite Iranian unit ‘terrorist group’ – Telegraph

Soleimani was visiting Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis when their vehicle was targeted by a US strike drone outside the Baghdad International Airport. Donald Trump, the US president at the time, took responsibility for the assassination. Tehran retaliated by firing dozens of missiles at bases hosting US military personnel in Iraq. 

Large crowds gathered to commemorate Soleimani on Tuesday, both in Tehran and his hometown of Kerman.

“We have not and will not forget the blood of martyr Soleimani,” President Ebrahim Raisi told the audience in Tehran on Tuesday. “The Americans must know that revenge for martyr Soleimani’s blood is certain, and the murderers and perpetrators will have no easy sleep.”

Raisi also praised Soleimani as a “champion of fighting terrorism and global arrogance” who“dragged the US hegemony in the region to defeat.”

Top stories

RT Features

Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
Interventions from Yemen to Afghanistan
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies