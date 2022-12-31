icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Dec, 2022 17:31
HomeWorld News

Britain’s problems ‘won’t go away’ next year, Sunak says

At the same time, the British PM pledged to continue working to bring out the "very best of Britain"
Britain’s problems ‘won’t go away’ next year, Sunak says
©  Getty Images / Leon Neal

PM Rishi Sunak shared his first in-office New Year message on Saturday, admitting that "it’s been a very tough year for the UK" and that the country’s problems "won’t go away" in 2023 either. The PM largely blamed Britain’s hardships on Russia and its conflict with Ukraine.

"I’m not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the New Year," Sunak said in his address, posted on Twitter. "But 2023 will give us the opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage, defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat," he added.

Sunak concerned over report of MPs carousing abroad – spokesman READ MORE: Sunak concerned over report of MPs carousing abroad – spokesman

Just as the UK and the world as a whole "recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic," the PM went on, "Russia launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine." The ongoing conflict has had a "profound economic impact" worldwide, and Britain is by no means "immune" to it, Sunak stated.

"Now, I know many of you have felt that impact at home. That’s why this government has taken difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control. And it's because of those decisions that we've been able to help the most vulnerable with the rising cost of energy bills," the PM claimed.

Sunak, who took the reins at the end of October after the short-lived tenure of Liz Truss, has faced a multitude of assorted challenges, ranging from ballooning inflation and soaring energy costs to massive strikes by public sector workers demanding salary hikes. The new PM himself has singled out skyrocketing inflation as one of Britain’s key economic problems, pledging to make tackling it one of his priorities.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023 FEATURE
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023
The big questions for Russian sport in 2023 FEATURE
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Chilling’: US Emboldened by Russia-Ukraine War to Confront China – Prof. Samuel Moyn
0:00
29:5
Uber Whistelblower
0:00
27:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies