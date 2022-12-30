icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2022 19:09
HomeWorld News

Sunak concerned over report of MPs carousing abroad – spokesman

UK lawmakers should focus on work, the PM’s representative said, passing the issue to the House of Commons
Sunak concerned over report of MPs carousing abroad – spokesman
©  Getty Images / Dan Kitwood

A report detailing alleged instances of drunken and sexual misbehavior by UK MPs and peers on sponsored jaunts to foreign countries seems “concerning” to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his spokesman acknowledged on Wednesday. 

Incidents detailed in Politico’s earlier investigation included a Conservative MP who allegedly approached his Southeast Asian hosts to ask directions to the closest brothel. On another trip, this time to China, a different Conservative lawmaker boasted to his group about procuring a Chinese sex worker, inspiring a euphemism that became a running joke during the visit.   

A former minister supposedly waited until the other members of his traveling group had returned to the UK to pursue his “interest in [local] women.” A Labour MP’s apparent fondness for “Russian girls” supposedly left local officials desperate to “intervene” but unwilling to risk rupturing relationships in Westminster. 

UK politicians have 'whisper list' on sex abuse – MP
Read more
UK politicians have 'whisper list' on sex abuse – MP

Nor were all the instances of sexual impropriety the fault of the UK MPs, the outlet explained, describing one trip where lawmakers arrived at their hotel only to discover their hosts had placed prostitutes in their rooms ahead of their visit. Drunkenness is also endemic, according to the report, with MPs regularly missing meetings and making spectacles of themselves in public due to overindulgence.  

Admitting that “some of the behavior reported is clearly very concerning,” a spokesman for 10 Downing Street nevertheless told Politico that the issue of reining in the lawmakers-gone-wild was the sole responsibility of the House of Commons and that Sunak would not be commenting on it further. 

At the core of the controversy are All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs), about 700 largely unregulated backbench groups of MPs from two or more parties – united by policy or especially country interests – who travel on parliamentary time and with access to parliamentary buildings, often flying on the tab of overseas governments, without meaningful oversight. 

Warning earlier this year that influence-peddling by such groups could “represent the next great parliamentary scandal,” the House of Commons standards committee issued a set of recommendations – reduce the number of APPGs, restrict direct contributions by foreign governments, and appoint a “gatekeeper” to monitor the remaining groups. The committee’s solutions have not been discussed since September, according to Politico.

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago
Doomed to fail: How Lenin and Stalin placed a ticking time bomb under the Soviet Union exactly 100 years ago FEATURE
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Crypto
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Anticipating 2023
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies