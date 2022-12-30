icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Dec, 2022 10:33
HomeWorld News

Online influencer detained on suspicion of human trafficking – Reuters

Controversial ‘manosphere’ guru Andrew Tate was handcuffed in Romania on Thursday
Online influencer detained on suspicion of human trafficking – Reuters
Andrew Tate ©  Twitter

Former British kickboxer and controversial social media star Andrew Tate was detained in Romania together with his brother Tristan Tate on Thursday. Prosecutors suspect the pair of human trafficking and rape, Reuters has reported.

Tate was photographed in handcuffs while being escorted by Romanian police officers in Bucharest. The brothers’ lawyer confirmed their arrest to the news agency.

Tate has been described as the voice of the ‘manosphere,’ an online community of male influencers that is often accused of spreading toxic masculinity and misogynistic ideas. “If you put yourself in a position to be raped, you must bear some responsibility. I’m not saying it’s OK you got raped,” Tate tweeted in 2017.

The former kickboxer was banned from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in 2022 for violating community guidelines. He was reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company this year.

FBI’s most-wanted porn fugitive arrested in Spain
Read more
FBI’s most-wanted porn fugitive arrested in Spain

According to some reports, a video Tate made criticizing Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg helped police to locate him. In a clip posted on Wednesday, Tate appeared eating pizza bought at Romanian restaurant chain Jerry’s Pizza, with its name visible on the box.

“This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” Thunberg tweeted after news broke of Tate’s troubles.

Romania’s law enforcement agency DIICOT said on its website on Thursday that two British and two Romanian nationals were detained on a suspicion of forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking and rape. Without mentioning Tate by name, the agency said prosecutors ordered the four held for 24 hours.

Authorities said the suspects tricked women into believing they wanted relationships with them. The victims were then held on properties outside Bucharest, where they were physically and psychologically abused. They were “forced to engage in pornographic acts with the goal of producing and disseminating such materials on social media platforms,” DIICOT alleged. It added that six victims have been identified so far.

According to the newspaper Libertatea, Romanian police discovered two young women in Tate’s villa in April. The women claimed that Tate and his brother had held them against their will. Police questioned Tate at the time and released him, but the investigation has continued, the paper said.

Top stories

RT Features

Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe
Hunting for Russians: How a Ukrainian law firm runs a campaign targeting ordinary people in Western Europe FEATURE
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The Cost of Crypto
0:00
24:57
CrossTalk: Anticipating 2023
0:00
25:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies