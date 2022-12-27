icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2022 23:14
HomeWorld News

Israeli doctors turn on Netanyahu allies

The incoming PM’s coalition partners want to allow religious hospitals to refuse gay patients
Israeli doctors turn on Netanyahu allies
© Getty Images / Amir Levy

Israeli doctors and hospital staff posted defiant messages after the hardline Zionist coalition partners of incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they want to allow religious healthcare providers to turn away LGBT patients.

Israel’s parliament will vote in Nethanyahu’s new government on Thursday, after the former PM formed an alliance with the ultra-orthodox Jewish Power and Religious Zionism parties, as well as several smaller conservative factions, to secure himself a sixth term in office.

However, Netanyahu’s new bedfellows are already causing controversy for the returning leader. Religious Zionism MP Orit Struck declared last week that Israel’s laws should express “its moral code,” and that doctors should have the right not to serve people from the LGBT community, provided another doctor was on hand to treat them.

Netanyahu one step away from comeback as Israeli PM
Read more
Netanyahu one step away from comeback as Israeli PM

Both the Religious Zionism and United Torah Judaism parties have insisted that their coalition agreements with Netanyahu’s Likud party include a clause allowing private business owners to turn away customers based on religious beliefs – as in the high-profile case of Christian baker Jack Phillips in the US. 

Netanyahu rebuked his more right-wing allies on Sunday, and has repeatedly stressed that his government will not allow discrimination against LGBT people. “In the country that I will lead, there will be no situation where a person, whether he is LGBT, Arab or ultra-Orthodox or any other person, will enter a hotel and not receive service, enter a doctor and not receive service,” he said in a video statement.

However, the controversy has not died down. The Sheba Medical Center released a video on Instagram on Monday, featuring health care workers from around the country saying “we treat everyone.” Similar statements were made by doctors and staff at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon, the Associated Press reported. 

Aside from the LGBT furore, United Torah Judaism have also reportedly demanded that gender-segregated public events be allowed, while calling on the government to review the Law of Return: a policy permitting any Jew – plus their children and grandchildren – to immigrate to Israel. 

Should Netanyahu refuse, his allies could threaten to drop their support for legislation that would dismiss corruption charges against the incoming PM.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022
Russia’s sporting heroes of 2022 FEATURE
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
South Africa building BRICS for the future
0:00
22:35
Unsafe & not sorry? Heinz-Christian Strache, Former Vice-Chancellor of Austria
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies