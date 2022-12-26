icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
South Korean plane crashes while intercepting North Korean drones – media
26 Dec, 2022 08:07
Both pilots of the KA-1 light aircraft reportedly managed to survive
A South Korean KA-1 light aircraft crashed on Monday as it scrambled to intercept North Korean drones that had intruded into South Korean airspace, Seoul’s military said, as cited by Yonhap news agency. Both pilots reportedly emerged unscathed.

According to an official cited by Yonhap, the military detected multiple “unidentified objects,” suspected to be unmanned aerial vehicles, in the Gyeonggi-do province bordering North Korea.

The incident prompted the South Korean military to send in fighters, helicopters and other aircraft. However, it is unclear whether the drones were carrying any weapons, according to the official from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The warplanes included the KA-1 light attack aircraft, which crashed in Hoengseong County to the east of Seoul due to unknown reasons, according to the article.

