23 Dec, 2022 15:41
Three dead, more injured in Paris shooting

Police have detained a 69-year-old suspect, with the motive for the attack remaining unclear
French security personnel secure the street after several shots were fired along rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement, in Paris on December 23, 2022. ©  Thomas SAMSON / AFP

A gunman has gone on a shooting spree in the French capital, Paris, killing three people and wounding another four, the mayor of the city's 10th district Alexandra Cordebard has confirmed. Police have apprehended a suspect and a murder investigation has been launched.  

The attack occurred in central Paris shortly before midday local time on Friday. France’s BFM TV channel reported that shots had been fired near a local Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement. The neighborhood is also home to numerous shops, restaurants and bars. 

Two of those injured in the attack are reportedly in critical condition. An eyewitness told the AFP news agency that he had seen two people with leg wounds.  

According to another eyewitness account cited by the media outlet, the assailant discharged a total of seven or eight shots, sowing mayhem in the street. 

“It was total panic, we locked ourselves in,” one shopkeeper said, recounting the incident to journalists.

Police quickly moved into the area, detained a 69-year-old suspect and recovered the firearm allegedly used in the attack. 

Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire took to twitter to thank security forces "for their swift action.” 

The public prosecutor’s office said it has launched a murder investigation, with the assailant’s motive remaining unclear for the time being. According to unconfirmed media reports, the shooter is a French national known to authorities for two attempted murders.  

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was heading to Paris to visit what he described as the scene of the “dramatic shooting.”

