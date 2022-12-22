icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2022 22:15
HomeWorld News

German intel employee accused of spying for Russia

Authorities in Berlin have arrested a suspect for allegedly sharing state secrets, committing treason
German intel employee accused of spying for Russia
© Getty Images / Sean Gallup

German authorities have arrested an employee of the country’s foreign intelligence service (BND) on accusations that he was spying for Russia by leaking state secrets to Moscow.

The man, identified as a German national by the name of Carsten L., has been arrested on suspicion of committing treason, the federal prosecutors office in Berlin said on Thursday in a statement. Investigators searched his apartment, his workplace and those of another person. The BND conducted related searches at two of its offices.

Carsten L. appeared before a judge in the Federal Court of Justice on Thursday and was ordered to be jailed pending trial. According to the warrant for his arrest, he is employed by the BND and gave information obtained during the course of his duties this year to a Russian intelligence service. The information in question meets the definition of a state secret under German law, prosecutors said.

Sweden arrests suspected spies READ MORE: Sweden arrests suspected spies

BND chief Bruno Kahl said details of the treason investigation won’t be made public because Russia could try to use such information to harm Germany. 

The arrest of Carsten L. comes just three days after the Austrian Interior Ministry announced that it had identified a 39-year-old Greek citizen whom it suspected of spying for Russia. The man faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

The last time a German intelligence service employee was charged with treason was in 2014, when a man identified as Markus R. was accused of selling state secrets to the US CIA. Those secrets allegedly included personal details on more than 3,000 BND employees. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2016.

German officials have been on heightened alert for spying activity on behalf of Russia amid the Ukraine crisis, which has pitted NATO members against Moscow through international sanctions and military aid to Kiev. Berlin expelled 40 Russian diplomats in April, accusing them of being spies. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the allegations unacceptable and responded by expelling 40 German diplomats from Russia.

READ MORE: Number of expelled Russian diplomats revealed

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia saves Central African Republic
0:00
24:44
How much is the Sri Lankan crisis costing?
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies