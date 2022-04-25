 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Elon Musk buys Twitter
25 Apr, 2022 16:11
HomeRussia & FSU

Number of expelled Russian diplomats revealed

Twenty-eight countries have kicked out a total of around 400 diplomats, the Foreign Ministry has said
Number of expelled Russian diplomats revealed
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Around 400 Russian diplomats have been expelled from 28 countries since the launch of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry revealed on Monday.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov, diplomatic expulsions became the preferred method of the West even before February 24. Calling the seizure of Russian assets abroad another “unfriendly” measure, he said these actions “will not go unanswered.”

We counteract where we can, up to appealing to the courts. Unfriendly actions do not go unanswered in the legislative sphere either,” Ivanov said during a parliamentary meeting, as cited by Russian media.

Moscow has previously warned that it would retaliate to all expulsions of its diplomats. On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr to express “strong protest” over Berlin’s earlier decision to expel 40 employees of Russian diplomatic institutions. As a “symmetrical response,” 40 employees of German diplomatic institutions in Russia have been designated persona non grata, the ministry announced.

Germany to kick out 'significant number' of Russian diplomats READ MORE: Germany to kick out 'significant number' of Russian diplomats

Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.

The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.

The West responded to Russia’s offensive by imposing harsh sanctions, which Moscow considers “unlawful” and “unjustified.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Over two decades before Ukraine erupted, how another post-Soviet conflict set a bloody precedent
Over two decades before Ukraine erupted, how another post-Soviet conflict set a bloody precedent FEATURE
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: No to peace?
0:00
26:9
Stuck at close range? Tokyo Sexwale, prominent South African politician & anti-apartheid activist
0:00
28:38
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies