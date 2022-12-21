icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Dec, 2022 21:02
HomeWorld News

Zelensky arrives in US demanding more weapons 

The Ukrainian president came on a Pentagon jet after saying billions in aid are ‘not enough’
Zelensky arrives in US demanding more weapons 
Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky arrives at Joint Base Andrews on board an official US aircraft, December 21, 2022 ©  Telegram/V_Zelenskiy_official

A US military jet picked up Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Poland and delivered him to an air base near Washington, DC on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Pentagon published the contents of the new $1.85 billion weapons package pledged to Kiev, which includes Patriot air defense missiles. Congress is expected to approve another $45 billion in Ukraine aid for 2023.

Zelensky’s trip was “arranged in secret” over the past week, US officials told CNN. The Ukrainian leader took a train to Przemysl, where an official US aircraft was waiting. He landed at Joint Base Andrews – home of Air Force One – shortly after noon on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden is expected to host Zelensky at the White House, in a gesture “meant to demonstrate in stirring fashion the continued American commitment to Ukraine at a moment when Biden’s ability to maintain that support at home and abroad is being tested,” according to CNN.

Just ahead of the visit, the US Department of Defense announced the contents of its latest ‘care package’ for Kiev. At the top is one battery of Patriot air defense systems – consisting of five to eight launchers – which US officials swear will not be manned by Americans but rather Ukrainians trained in Germany.

In addition to artillery and rocket ammunition, the $1.85 billion package includes thirty mortars, 37 light armored vehicles, six armored trucks, 120 humvees, landmines, night vision equipment, and body armor.

Trump ally blasts Zelensky’s visit to US
Read more
Trump ally blasts Zelensky’s visit to US

Another $45 billion for Ukraine has been earmarked in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which Congress is supposed to pass on Thursday. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked all members to attend in person to hear Zelensky’s “historic” speech. 

Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and soon to be MSNBC host, set the expectations for the speech by saying Americans should expect “many well deserved standing ovations” and calling it “a sales pitch to Congress and [the] public” at a time when US support for Ukraine was “decreasing.”

The Pentagon alone has committed $20 billion to Ukraine since hostilities with Russia escalated in February, with the Russian Defense Ministry estimating total NATO support for Kiev at over $97 billion. 

According to AP, however, Zelensky wants more. “We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough,” he said in a video released by his office on Tuesday, holding up a Ukrainian flag signed by troops from the front, which he intends to gift to US lawmakers. “It is a hint – it is not enough.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Illusive peace?
0:00
25:20
African anger over unequal climate responsibility
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies