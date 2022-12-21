icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Dec, 2022 11:20
Trump ally blasts Zelensky’s visit to US

The Ukrainian president only wants to explain why he needs more money, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has said
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks after House Republicans met to choose their party leaders at the US Capitol in Washington. ©  Mandel NGAN / AFP

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has spoken out on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s upcoming visit to Washington DC, expressing outrage over his anticipated efforts to gain more support.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th District, described Zelensky as a “shadow president” who “has to come to Congress and explain why he needs billions of American’s taxpayer dollars for the 51st state, Ukraine.” 

“This is absurd. Put America First!!!” she added.

Last month, the congresswoman, a staunch ally of former US President Donald Trump, spearheaded a resolution calling for an audit of government funding to help Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Later, the initiative was narrowly defeated in the House of Representatives, with Democrats arguing that it could send the wrong signal to Kiev.

In early November, in the run-up to the US midterm election, Greene said, “not another penny will go to Ukraine” if Republicans take control of Congress. However, after taking the House of Representatives, Republican Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Michael McCaul downplayed speculation that the party would cut military aid to Kiev.

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed media reports that Zelensky would meet with US President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress, in his first overseas trip since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. During the visit, Biden is also expected to announce a “significant new package of security assistance” for Kiev.

Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that the Ukrainian delegation is expected to double down on their pleas for advanced long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), and Grey Eagle and Reaper drones. US officials are said to be reluctant to indulge these requests due to concerns that it could provoke a harsh reaction from Russia.

In September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned Washington that if it sends long-range weapons to Kiev, this would cross a “red line” and make America “a direct party to the conflict.”

