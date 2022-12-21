icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Dec, 2022 10:00
China seeks ‘more just and reasonable’ global governance – Xi to Russia

Beijing believes cooperation with Moscow will further this goal, the Chinese leader told visiting ex-President Dmitry Medvedev
FILE PHOTO. Chinese President Xi Jinping. ©  Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

Beijing seeks to advance cooperation with Moscow so that the two could promote a better world order, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, on Wednesday.

The two nations, which have been strengthening strategic bilateral ties, can “jointly promote the development of global governance in a more just and reasonable direction,” the Chinese leader said during the meeting in Beijing, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi met Medvedev in his capacity as secretary general of the Communist Party of China. His guest, who has had stints as both president and prime minister of Russia, leads the ruling United Russia party.

The host hailed the party contacts as a good platform for fostering trust between the nations they govern. Continued Chinese-Russian cooperation is a “long-term strategic choice” for both sides, Xi noted, according to the Chinese media. Medvedev described the talks as “very useful” in a video comment.

READ MORE: Medvedev delivers ‘personal message’ from Putin to Xi

Both China and Russia are considered strategic rivals by the US, which accuses them of trying to undermine the so-called “rules-based order.” This is a term Russian officials have said describes Washington’s global hegemony, which it is trying to preserve by all means possible in the face of the natural course of history. Chinese officials have accused the US of having a “Cold War mentality,” which stands in the way of global cooperation.

