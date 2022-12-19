icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Dec, 2022 09:42
HomeWorld News

Iran accuses US of ‘propaganda war’

Tehran has dismissed allegations that it is helping Moscow in the Ukraine conflict
Iran accuses US of ‘propaganda war’
Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Nasser Kanaani speaks during a press conference in the capital Tehran on December 5, 2022. ©  ATTA KENARE / AFP

Claims by CIA Director William Burns that Tehran is allegedly assisting Moscow in the Ukraine conflict are completely unfounded, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Sunday. Such statements are meant to shift focus away from Washington’s own aggressive policies, he added.

Last week, Burns told PBS that the US is “quite worried” about Iran’s alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict. He also warned of signs of “a full-fledged defense partnership between Russia and Iran." To support his case, he claimed that "[the] Iranians [are] supplying drones to the Russians,” an allegation Tehran denies.

“American officials, in continuation of their baseless political claims and illegal measures against the Islamic Republic of Iran, are questioning the conventional defense and military cooperation between Iran and Russia,” Kanaani said.

He went on to denounce what he described as a “propaganda war by the Americans, which is based on lies and deception.” According to the spokesman, the insinuations are meant to pile up political pressure on Iran, and “fuel Iranophobia and cover up their warmongering attitude.”

US sanctions Russia over Iranian drones
Read more
US sanctions Russia over Iranian drones

Kanaani also stated that while Moscow and Tehran cooperate in a number of areas, including defense, the partnership poses no threat to any third party, adding that Iran would not ask permission from anyone to forge relations with foreign countries.

In recent months, Western and Ukrainian officials have accused Tehran on numerous occasions of sending drones to Russia to be deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine. However, Iran has repeatedly said that it is neutral in the Ukraine conflict, with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arguing that “there should be a political solution to that crisis.”

Earlier this month, the minister also slammed the West for “uncontrolled” arms shipments to Ukraine, adding that this assistance had “further complicated the situation” in the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said all weapons used by Russian troops in Ukraine come from domestic stockpiles.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Sri Lanka in turmoil
0:00
27:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: A house divided
0:00
25:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies