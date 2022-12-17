icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Dec, 2022
Thousands protest cost-of-living crisis in EU country

The rally in Belgium's capital gathered some 16,500 people, according to the police
Thousands protest cost-of-living crisis in EU country
Protestors gather during a national demonstration against the rising cost of living in Brussels. ©  AFP / James Arthur Gekiere

Thousands took to the streets in Brussels on Friday to demand a freeze on spiking energy prices, and better pay, amid high inflation in Belgium and the EU.

Temperatures in the Belgian capital fell below zero Celsius on the day, but the rally still attracted more than 16,500 people, according to police.

The action was supported by some of the leading trade unions, which led to disruptions of public services and transport systems in Brussels and elsewhere across the country. The capital’s airport said that some flights had to be canceled.

"Increase Wages and Pensions!" read one of the protesters' banners.

A woman who joined the march said she wanted "the administration to freeze the piercings, not the people."

The unions believe that Belgian authorities should follow the example of neighboring France and cap energy prices. They said in a joint statement that they won’t stop protesting until the workers get what they demand.

"Thousands of people are sending a clear message to the government: things can’t go on like this," leader of the Workers’ Party of Belgium Hedebouw Raoul insisted.

Gas and electricity prices have surged in Europe as the economic strain caused by Covid-19 was further aggravated by the fallout of EU sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine and the subsequent reduction of Russian energy supplies to the bloc.

Last month, Belgium’s headline inflation figure reached 10.63%, while consumer inflation within the euro zone as a whole stood at around 10%.

