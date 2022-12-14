Trump teases superhero-themed announcement

The former US president has already formally announced his candidacy for the 2024 election

Former US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would make a “major announcement” the following day. He accompanied the message with a video depicting himself as a cartoon superhero.

“America needs a superhero,” Trump said in a video posted to his social media platform, Truth Social. The message was followed with a likeness of Trump emerging from his Trump Tower property in New York, tearing his suit jacket open to reveal a superhero costume underneath.

“I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow,” Trump wrote above the video.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump teases “Special Announcement” tomorrow, says “America needs a Superhero” pic.twitter.com/DTB6nuMoDK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2022

It is unclear what Trump plans on announcing. The former president last teased a “very big announcement” in early November, after which he declared his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

Throughout his presidency, Trump often directed media attention to major policy decisions by first promising “big news” or “major announcements.”

Since leaving the White House last year following a bitterly-contested election loss to Joe Biden, Trump has remained Republican voters’ candidate of choice in most polls. However, a USA Today survey this week found that GOP voters prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a 23 point margin.