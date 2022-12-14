icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump teases superhero-themed announcement

The former US president has already formally announced his candidacy for the 2024 election
Donald Trump gestures after announcing he is running for president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, November 15, 2022 ©  AP / Andrew Harnik

Former US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would make a “major announcement” the following day. He accompanied the message with a video depicting himself as a cartoon superhero.

“America needs a superhero,” Trump said in a video posted to his social media platform, Truth Social. The message was followed with a likeness of Trump emerging from his Trump Tower property in New York, tearing his suit jacket open to reveal a superhero costume underneath.

“I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow,” Trump wrote above the video.

It is unclear what Trump plans on announcing. The former president last teased a “very big announcement” in early November, after which he declared his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

Throughout his presidency, Trump often directed media attention to major policy decisions by first promising “big news” or “major announcements.”

Since leaving the White House last year following a bitterly-contested election loss to Joe Biden, Trump has remained Republican voters’ candidate of choice in most polls. However, a USA Today survey this week found that GOP voters prefer Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by a 23 point margin. 

