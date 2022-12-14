icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Dec, 2022 15:04
Elon Musk apologizes to Norway

The Nordic state’s PM, FM, and Foreign Ministry were briefly listed on Twitter as Nigerian officials
Elon Musk. ©  Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter owner Elon Musk has apologized after several official Norwegian accounts, including the prime minister’s, were listed on the platform as Nigerian.

“Dear Twitter Support, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate [it] if you could label us as Norway,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Tuesday. 

The accounts of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt were briefly labeled as Nigerian officials as well. 

“Sorry!” Musk replied in a tweet. The error has since been corrected. 

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX finalized the acquisition of the social media platform in October. His management decisions and public statements have led to both praise and criticism, including the firing of senior executives and the release of troves of internal communications between members of Twitter’s previous team.

Twitter launched its Blue premium subscription option on Monday, offering users the ‘verified’ checkmark on their accounts for pay, as well as the ability to edit tweets and other features.

