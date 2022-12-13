icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Dec, 2022 16:01
HomeWorld News

UK endures worst strikes in a decade

Official figures show a sharp rise in the number of working days lost over labor disputes
UK endures worst strikes in a decade
A view of an empty station during the strike over pay, job security and working conditions in London, Britain on December 13, 2022. ©  Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Rasid Necati Aslim

The UK has been experiencing its most widespread public-sector strikes in more than a decade, data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday shows. In October alone, 417,000 working days in the public sector were lost.

This was overshadowed only by November 2011, when nearly a million workers walked out over austerity measures. The October figure dramatically outpaced the 209,000 registered in September, when some labor actions were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 

The five-month period of June-October saw more than 1.1 million working days lost, the most in the UK since 1990. The figures are expected to grow even further, as strikes have continued throughout Britain in recent weeks, with a further 40,000 railway workers beginning their latest round of walkouts on Tuesday.

The latest ONS figures also revealed a record-breaking wage disparity between public- and private-sector workers. In the three-month period to October, the wages of some 5.8 million state workers grew only by 2.7%, while those in the private sector enjoyed a rise of around 6.9%. 

Real wages in Britain plunge – report READ MORE: Real wages in Britain plunge – report

“Outside of the height of the pandemic period, this is the largest growth rate seen for the private sector and is among the largest differences between the private sector and public sector growth rates we have seen,” the ONS said. 

UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt has repeatedly defended the government’s policy of holding back pay rises for the public sector, insisting that doing so is necessary to tackle soaring inflation, which ran at 11.1% in October. 

“My number one responsibility as chancellor, the number one job of the government, is to make sure that we tackle inflation, and that will deal – I think – with the underlying anger that many people feel,” Hunt told Sky News on Monday.

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate Change & Farming Protests
0:00
27:8
Cozying up to war? Unal Cevikoz, the former Turkish ambassador to Great Britain & Azerbaijan
0:00
29:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies