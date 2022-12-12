icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hotel in Kabul under attack – media

Security forces cordoned off the area of the fighting and confronted the assailants, a local security commander has said
Screenshot ©  Twitter / @salihyam

A hotel in northwestern Kabul came under attack on Monday, a security official has confirmed. Loud explosions and gunfire were heard at the scene, according to witnesses and footage. The fighting reportedly broke out at a guest house, which is said to be popular among foreigners, including Chinese entrepreneurs visiting Afghanistan.

According to TOLO News, security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the part of the Shahr-e Naw neighborhood where the attack took place. Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for the Afghan capital’s Police Command, confirmed that an operation to stop the assailants was underway. 

There were no immediate official reports about the identity of the attackers or potential casualties. 

In footage purportedly showing the incident and shared on social media, apparent gunshots can be heard in the background. Some videos show a tall building with flames visible in some windows and smoke coming from under the roof.

A witness told TOLO News that the fighting started with two loud explosions, followed by smaller bangs.

The attack in Kabul came one day after China’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, raised the issue of security in Afghanistan during a meeting with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who serves as deputy foreign minister in the Taliban’s government.

Kabul reported that the Chinese diplomat expressed concern for the safety of his mission. Stanikzai assured the official that the issue was of paramount importance for the host nation, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.

Kabul school struck by suicide bombing

Providing security has been a major goal for the Taliban since it seized control of the country in August last year after toppling the US-backed government. The movement is locked in a conflict with the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), which conducts periodic attacks against religious minorities, Taliban forces, and other high-value targets.

