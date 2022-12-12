icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Dec, 2022 10:58
HomeWorld News

Bali governor explains extramarital sex ban

Indonesia’s new law on intercourse outside of marriage will not affect tourists, Wayan Koster says
Bali governor explains extramarital sex ban
©  Getty Images / Fabio Formaggio / EyeEm

Tourists planning to spend their holidays in Indonesia will not have to worry about being affected by a new law banning sexual relations outside of marriage, Bali Governor Wayan Koster clarified in a statement on Sunday. 

Indonesia’s parliament last week passed a number of amendments to the country’s criminal code, including one that introduces punishments of up to one year in prison for extramarital sex and up to six months behind bars for cohabitating with a member of the opposite sex without a marriage certificate.  

The law is expected to take effect in three years. However, Koster explained that it will not apply to foreigners, as only those against whom a parent, spouse, or child files a complaint will be subject to prosecution.  

He further noted that Bali’s government would ensure that “there will be no checking on marital status upon check-in at any tourism accommodation, such as hotels, villas, apartments, guest houses, lodges and spas.” He added that neither public officials nor community groups will be carrying out inspections of marital status. 

World's third largest democracy outlaws premarital sex
Read more
World's third largest democracy outlaws premarital sex

Wayan’s comments come after Indonesia’s tourism industry board raised concerns that the new laws were “totally counter-productive” and could scare away tourists at a time when the archipelago’s economy and tourism were only starting to recover from the pandemic. 

Indonesia’s tourism association had previously expected the number of foreign arrivals to reach pre-pandemic levels of six million annual travelers by 2025. 

The lawmakers behind the bill, which passed the parliament with unanimous support, have hailed the overhaul to the criminal code as a much-needed departure from the vestige of Dutch colonial rule and a way to “protect the institution of marriage” and uphold “Indonesian values” in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Türkiye at the Crossroads
0:00
26:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: New strategy?
0:00
26:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies