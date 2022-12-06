icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Dec, 2022 08:24
HomeWorld News

Hungary explains why EU must ‘re-evaluate’ sanctions on Russia

Brussels should focus on “surviving” the energy crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban says
Hungary explains why EU must ‘re-evaluate’ sanctions on Russia
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an event in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, October 23, 2022. ©  Attila Kisbenedek / AFP

The EU must change its sanctions policies because it is suffering far more than the US amid the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

His statement came after French President Emmanuel Macron told CBS News’ ‘60 Minutes’ on Sunday that there is “a big gap” in how the crisis is affecting the US and EU, as the European bloc’s member states rely on foreign oil and gas supplies, while Washington is a fossil fuel producer.

“President Emmanuel Macron is right: The cost of the Russia-Ukraine war is not the same on both sides of the Atlantic,” Orban tweeted on Monday.

“If we want European industry to survive, we must address the European energy crisis swiftly. It’s high time to re-evaluate sanctions.” 

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February, Western countries and their allies imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow’s energy exports, including a price cap on seaborne oil deliveries, which took effect on Monday.

Russia doubles down on oil price warning
Read more
Russia doubles down on oil price warning

Hungary, whose economy depends heavily on Russian energy, received some exemptions from the EU’s embargo. Nevertheless, Budapest has warned of greater negative side effects for the bloc from the sanctions on Moscow. Orban said in July that the EU has “shot itself in the lungs.” 

Officials in Budapest have argued that Brussels should focus on reaching peace between Russia and Ukraine. Hungary broke ranks with other Western countries by refusing to send weapons to Kiev or train Ukrainian troops.

Moscow has repeatedly said it will not sell oil to nations that impose a price cap. “We will sell oil and oil products only to countries that will work with us on the basis of market conditions, even if we have to lower production,” Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said on Sunday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is preparing an official response to the oil price cap.

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
De-Transitioning
0:00
26:22
Multipolar pushback? MK Bhadrakumar, former Indian ambassador to Türkiye and Uzbekistan
0:00
30:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies