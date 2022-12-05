icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Dec, 2022 22:37
HomeWorld News

US polls show shift in Trump’s voter support

Republicans are increasingly favoring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the former president as their top 2024 candidate
US polls show shift in Trump’s voter support
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta

Polls suggest that former US President Donald Trump has lost so much voter support in recent weeks that in one state, he has fallen behind not only Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his top potential rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, but also trails a congresswoman who was just voted out of office.

Just 14.6% of Utah voters said they would vote for Trump if the state’s presidential primary election were held today, according to a Desert News/Hinkley Institute of Politics poll conducted November 18-23. DeSantis was the leading candidate, with support from 24.2% of voters, while 16.4% of respondents chose Representative Liz Cheney, who was so unpopular in her home state of Wyoming that she lost by 37 percentage points in her congressional primary. Among Utah Republican voters, Trump trailed DeSantis by an even larger margin, at 33.1% to 21.1%.

DeSantis, who hasn’t yet declared his 2024 candidacy, also leads Trump by large margins in four key primary states – Iowa, New Hampshire, Florida and Georgia – according to November 14 polling by the Club for Growth conservative policy group.

Ex-adviser assesses Trump’s 2024 chances READ MORE: Ex-adviser assesses Trump’s 2024 chances

Trump was the Republican frontrunner for 2024 at least as recently as August, but his political support has weakened since several of the candidates he backed in last month’s midterm congressional elections fared worse than expected. Republicans managed to secure a nine-seat majority in the House, but they failed to regain control of the Senate, and Trump-backed gubernatorial candidates lost their elections in 10 states.

In Iowa, Trump led DeSantis by a margin of 52-37 in August. On the heels of the midterms, polling last month showed that DeSantis took a 48-37 lead. The top two contenders were tied at 45-45 as of August in New Hampshire. One week after the midterms, DeSantis had a 52-37 lead.

US voters don’t want Biden to run for re-election – poll READ MORE: US voters don’t want Biden to run for re-election – poll

Similarly, a Republican Party poll in Texas showed that DeSantis was the top GOP candidate, leading Trump by a 43-32 margin. Asked how they would vote if Trump dropped out of the race, 66% of respondents favored DeSantis, trouncing a field in which the nearest contender, former Vice President Mike Pence, stood at 8%. Pennsylvania Republicans favor DeSantis over Trump by a 45-40 margin, a separate poll showed.

Polling by Marquette University Law School showed DeSantis faring better than Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup with President Joe Biden. DeSantis and Biden were tied at 42-42, the poll found, while the incumbent led Trump by a 44-34 margin.

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Indo-Pacific power plays
0:00
27:47
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: ‘Peace impossible?’
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies