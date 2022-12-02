Spanish police rule out Russian involvement in letter bombs – media

Authorities reportedly suspect a single person was responsible for several explosive packages sent to various targets

Six explosive packages sent over the last week to different targets across Spain were likely the work of one individual within the country, as opposed to an organized group, according to La Sexta, citing the authorities investigating the matter.

The TV network says it learned that police have ruled out the involvement of Russian intelligence services, and are working with “certainty” on the basis that it was the work of the same individual.

On Wednesday, a package containing an explosive device was delivered to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, and went off in the hands of an employee, who reportedly sustained only minor injuries to his fingers.

Following the incident, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba ordered all Ukrainian embassies around the world to tighten security, while the country’s Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov pointed the finger at Moscow and accused it of terrorism.

Russia has denied any involvement, and Moscow’s Embassy in Spain has stressed on its official telegram channel that it “condemns any threats or terrorist acts, especially those committed against diplomatic missions.”

Over the past week, packages containing an explosive device were delivered to the Ukrainian and US Embassies in Madrid, Spain’s Defense Ministry, the residence of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a satellite center at the Torrejon de Ardoz air base, and the Instalaza arms factory in Zaragoza, which produces grenade launchers intended for Ukraine.

While the investigation is still ongoing, authorities have revealed that all the letters were very similar and delivered in identical brown envelopes with a trip wire and explosive material that can be found in firecracker shops. Experts are now closely examining the handwriting and other details about the letters, in an effort to trace their origin, according to Spain’s Deputy Interior Minister Rafael Perez.

He also explained on Thursday that the letters were apparently designed to cause a sudden flare rather than an explosion, and suggested that they did not warrant raising the terror threat level in the country.